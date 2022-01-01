Go
Toast

Fields & Ivy Brewery

Appetizers, salads, pizza, burgers and sandwiches prepared daily, by hand & in-house
Craft Beer with Authority of Flavor
Indoor and outdoor seating / full bar and wine list

PIZZA

706 East 23rd Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (86 reviews)

Popular Items

Cubano Sandwich$14.00
slow roasted pulled pork / fire roasted ham / swiss cheese /
beer mustard / deli pickles / banana peppers / M&M Bakery torta bun
Side Fries$3.95
12" Sausage & Pesto Pizza$15.00
roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / Italian seasoning / torn basil / oregano / Italian sausage / sweet peppers / basil pesto drizzle
Fields & Ivy Wings$16.00
Your choice of: campfire espresso dry rub / spicy siriracha honey glaze / jerk BBQ / house chili garlic / served with cooling cucumbers / gorgonzola dressing or green goddess
Beer Pretzels$13.00
Farm-to-Market pretzel twists / beer mustard / gouda fondue
9" Pepperoni Pie$9.00
12-hour red sauce / mozzarella-provolone / hand sliced pepperoni
9" Sausage & Pesto Pizza$10.00
roasted garlic white sauce / fontina / shaved parmesan / Italian seasoning / torn basil / oregano / Italian sausage / sweet peppers / basil pesto drizzle
1/2 Fields & Ivy Salad$8.00
romaine / sprouts / carrot / tomato / cucumber / red onion / sunflower seeds
F&I Burger$15.00
1/3lb burger patty / white cheddar / caramelized onions / pickles / pesto truffle aioli (add bacon $1.50) (sub out Beyond Meat patty no charge)
Cheesy Ancho Corn Dip$13.00
ancho peppers / chipotle white cheddar / yoli blue corn chips / fire roasted corn.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

706 East 23rd Street

Lawrence KS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thai Diner

No reviews yet

Authentic Thai cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Anne Liberda and her staff, using the freshest ingredients available. Come in and enjoy!

SJ Smokehouse

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston