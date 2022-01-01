Fieldstones

Go
We'd like to make these uncertain times a little more comfortable by offering take out and limited indoor seating. Stay Safe!

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

980 E Main Road • $$

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)

Popular Items

Steakhouse Salad$19.00
Charbroiled steak, caramelized onions, bacon, gorgonzola cheese, grape tomatoes, and croutons on a bed of mixed greens. Served with your choice of dressing.
Kid grilled cheese$5.00
Bistro Filet Tips$23.00
Tender marinated filet tips served with two sides or a house salad
Chicken Wings$14.00
Choose from buffalo, ginger-teriyaki, sweet chili, orange-sesame, and garlic parmesan
Asian Salmon Salad$20.00
Sweet chili glazed salmon, crispy rice noodles, mandarin oranges, red peppers, and cashews served on a bed of mixed greens
Kid Tenders$5.00
Cheeseburger$12.00
Charbroiled burger with your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato served on a sweet bread roll
Onion Soup$8.00
Full of caramelized onions in a rich broth smothered with swiss cheese and a crouton.
Glen Salad$16.00
Crispy chicken tenders, candied pecans, dried cranberries, pears, crumbled bleu cheese, mesclun greens tossed together in a creamy fig vinaigrette.
Fish & Chips$18.00
served with fries, slaw, and tartar sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

980 E Main Road

Portsmouth RI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
