Fieldwork Brewing - Berkeley
Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
1160 Sixth Street
Berkeley, CA 94710
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Most Popular
Westcoast IPA / 6.9% ABV - New-school Westcoast IPA that is clean, crisp, bitter, and loaded with juicy tropical notes of orange and mango [hops: Citra]
Westcoast IPA / 6.7% ABV - Dry, crisp, clear, and extremely juicy with notes of honeydew melon, kiwi, passionfruit, and ruby red grapefruit [hops: Mosaic]
DDH Double IPA / 9.5% ABV - Big juice bomb with notes of orange sherbet, peach juice, blueberries, honeydew melon, and passionfruit [hops: Citra, Mosaic, Southern Passion, Southern Star]
IPA / 6.8% ABV - Notes of Sauvignon blanc grapes, passionfruit, guava, gooseberry, nettle, diesel fuel, and lychee. [hops: Nelson]
Double IPA / 8.3% ABV - Super juicy DIPA with big notes of orange peel and pinot gris wine grapes [hops: Citra, Blanc]
DDH IPA / 6.7% ABV - A tropical IPA that is low in malt character, medium in body, and double dry hopped to deliver even more aroma and flavor of juicy melon and grapefruit [hops: Mosaic]
IPA / 7.0% ABV - Super Juicy IPA with massive resinous mouthfeel and aromas of orange sherbet, raspberries, and dank weed.
IPA / 6.6% ABV - Piña colada-like body and matching bright tropical flavors of freshly cut pineapple cores, mamey paletas, and crushed melon. [hops: Galaxy]
Dortmunder Export Lager / 6.0% ABV - A bit malty but definitely not malty, a little bit hoppy but not hoppy, has a little bit of booze behind it but definitely not boozy, and has an exceptional amount of balance.
More
IPA / 7.0% ABV - Super Juicy IPA with massive resinous mouthfeel and aromas of orange sherbet, raspberries, and dank weed.
Pale Ale / 5.3% ABV - Juicy Pale Ale low on bitterness and huge on tropical notes of honeydew melon and grapefruit zest [hops: Mosaic, Mandarina]
IPA / 6.8% ABV - Notes of Sauvignon blanc grapes, passionfruit, guava, gooseberry, nettle, diesel fuel, and lychee. [hops: Nelson]
IPA / 6.6% ABV - Piña colada-like body and matching bright tropical flavors of freshly cut pineapple cores, mamey paletas, and crushed melon. [hops: Galaxy]
DDH Double IPA / 9.5% ABV - Big juice bomb with notes of orange sherbet, peach juice, blueberries, honeydew melon, and passionfruit [hops: Citra, Mosaic, Southern Passion, Southern Star]
Double IPA / 8.3% ABV - Super juicy DIPA with big notes of orange peel and pinot gris wine grapes [hops: Citra, Blanc]
IPA / 6.9% ABV - Juicy IPA with a lean and simple malt profile, medium body and all Citra hops to make it the orange juice of beers [hops: Citra]
Westcoast Pale Ale / 5.1% ABV - This Westcoast Pale Ale smells like a cold cantaloupe agua fresca with an underlying sweet citrus. So much juicy hoppyness is packed into Five Ten's tiny frame, it is hard to believe the ABV sits just above 5%. The body is dry and the finish is floral.
Westcoast IPA / 6.7% ABV - Notes of passionfruit, pineapple, pine resin, wild flowers, casaba melon, and white nectarine.
Westcoast IPA / 6.9% ABV - New-school Westcoast IPA that is clean, crisp, bitter, and loaded with juicy tropical notes of orange and mango [hops: Citra]
DDH Westcoast Pale Ale / 5.0% ABV - Tastes like taking a bong rip through the juice from a can of pineapple chunks. Low abv coming in at 5%, with a super dry finish and light bitterness and low resinous character make it super crushable.
Tropical Sour Ale / 5.2% ABV - From atop our brewery's roof, if the sun shines hard enough to burn away the bay's semi-permanent blanket of fog, we are gifted beautiful views of sailboats dancing across the San Francisco Bay. Daydreams of what it's like to be on one of those boats float through our heads as sweat from the brew day drips to the ground. All the perfect people are relaxing starboard side and enjoying their brightly colored tiki drinks and listening to their fancy Spotify Premium, while footed on solid ground we'll soon be alleviating the heat with some Fog Ripper and unnecessarily loud in app ads. Inspired by a blend of various tiki drinks, most notably the Zombie, Fog Ripper is sour to the point of mouth puckering delight and packed to the gills with notes of passion fruit, red sour cherries, oranges, and limes; resulting in an over the top fruity Catamaran of a sour beer that sails across your palate leaving only tart and juicy greatness in its wake.
Fruited Sour Ale / 8.0% ABV - Moderate in body and sweetness with a bright acidic bite and exuberant notes of sweet apricots, sour cherries, gas station Zinfandel, and red Icee. [contains: Sour Cherries, Apricots] [hops: Sour Cherries, Apricots]
Fruited Sour Ale / 6.4% ABV - Kettle Sour Ale balancing fruit sweetness with acidity that tastes like melted rainbow sherbet [contains: Lactose, Vanilla, Raspberries, Limes, Oranges]
Belgian Tripel / 9.5% ABV - Dry and crushable while also remaining complex and loaded with alcohol. Simple floral aromas trace this beer start to finish.
Belgian Grand Cru / 8.7% ABV - A simple, clean body that has toasty malt character and warm raisin & plum flavors. The elevated sweetness comes up to meet the strong ABV, resulting in a well balanced, beautiful Belgian beer.
Farmhouse Ale / 5.6% ABV - Super bright and dry with a mild rustic graininess and big floral aromas with a spritzy mouthfeel, and notes of anjou pear, lemon blossom, orchids, and walks in the trees.
German Dunkel / 5.8% ABV - Peabo drips with notes of toasted dutch crunch bread, candied malts, honey nut cheerios, wheat grain biscuits, and a dusting of dark cocoa powder. This dark wheat beer is all about the rich malt character being perfectly in balance with its phenolic and estery German yeast.
Double Milk Stout / 8.8% ABV - The nose is subtle and deceptive, because this beer is packed with flavor. It's a fudge brownie fresh out of the baking tray in liquid form, but not so sweet. It's complex and layered, with a robust and mouthfeel.
German Lager / 4.6% ABV - Super session-able, light, crisp, and delicious; blending the low ABV and mellow maltiness of a Helles with the light floral hopping and refreshing dryness of a German Pilsner.
German Black Lager / 5.5% ABV - The body is light, lean, and crisp. The roast flavor that first showed up on the nose is balanced by the dry malt character. The finish is softly bitter with lingering nutty dark carmel notes.
Vienna Lager / 5.2% ABV - Notes of toasted biscuits, torta bread, raw cane sugar, flaked cereal, wild grass, and dandelions.
Dortmunder Export Lager / 6.0% ABV - A bit malty but definitely not malty, a little bit hoppy but not hoppy, has a little bit of booze behind it but definitely not boozy, and has an exceptional amount of balance.
Birchwood-Aged Pilsner / 5.7% ABV - golden straw in color and crystal clear. Pilsner malt aromas dominate the nose. The beer is crisp and refreshing with a slight earthiness from the wood.
Tropical Sour Ale / 5.2% ABV - From atop our brewery's roof, if the sun shines hard enough to burn away the bay's semi-permanent blanket of fog, we are gifted beautiful views of sailboats dancing across the San Francisco Bay. Daydreams of what it's like to be on one of those boats float through our heads as sweat from the brew day drips to the ground. All the perfect people are relaxing starboard side and enjoying their brightly colored tiki drinks and listening to their fancy Spotify Premium, while footed on solid ground we'll soon be alleviating the heat with some Fog Ripper and unnecessarily loud in app ads. Inspired by a blend of various tiki drinks, most notably the Zombie, Fog Ripper is sour to the point of mouth puckering delight and packed to the gills with notes of passion fruit, red sour cherries, oranges, and limes; resulting in an over the top fruity Catamaran of a sour beer that sails across your palate leaving only tart and juicy greatness in its wake
The Hoppy 12 Pack Includes: | DDH Saint Thomas IPA | Eastside Motel Double IPA | Galaxy Juice IPA | Green Diesel IPA | Pulp Free Westcoast IPA | Wax IPA
German Black Lager / 5.5% ABV - The body is light, lean, and crisp. The roast flavor that first showed up on the nose is balanced by the dry malt character. The finish is softly bitter with lingering nutty dark carmel notes.
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1160 Sixth Street, Berkeley CA 94710
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Berkeley
More near Berkeley
Albany
Emeryville
El Cerrito
Richmond
Oakland
Alameda
Lafayette
Martinez
Belvedere Tiburon
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant