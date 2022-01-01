Go
Fieldwork Brewing - Berkeley

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM

1160 Sixth Street

Berkeley, CA 94710

Menu

Most Popular

Item pic
Pulp Free 16oz Can
$5.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.9% ABV - New-school Westcoast IPA that is clean, crisp, bitter, and loaded with juicy tropical notes of orange and mango [hops: Citra]

Popular
Item pic
Saint Thomas O.G. 16oz Can
$5.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.7% ABV - Dry, crisp, clear, and extremely juicy with notes of honeydew melon, kiwi, passionfruit, and ruby red grapefruit [hops: Mosaic]

Popular
Item pic
Powerbatch 5000 16oz Can
$5.50

DDH Double IPA / 9.5% ABV - Big juice bomb with notes of orange sherbet, peach juice, blueberries, honeydew melon, and passionfruit [hops: Citra, Mosaic, Southern Passion, Southern Star]

Popular
Item pic
Green Diesel 16oz Can
$5.00

IPA / 6.8% ABV - Notes of Sauvignon blanc grapes, passionfruit, guava, gooseberry, nettle, diesel fuel, and lychee. [hops: Nelson]

Popular
Item pic
Eastside Motel 16oz Can
$5.50

Double IPA / 8.3% ABV - Super juicy DIPA with big notes of orange peel and pinot gris wine grapes [hops: Citra, Blanc]

Popular
Item pic
DDH Saint Thomas 16oz Can
$5.00

DDH IPA / 6.7% ABV - A tropical IPA that is low in malt character, medium in body, and double dry hopped to deliver even more aroma and flavor of juicy melon and grapefruit [hops: Mosaic]

Popular
Item pic
Wax 16oz Can
$5.00

IPA / 7.0% ABV - Super Juicy IPA with massive resinous mouthfeel and aromas of orange sherbet, raspberries, and dank weed.

Popular
Item pic
Galaxy Juice 16oz Can
$5.00

IPA / 6.6% ABV - Piña colada-like body and matching bright tropical flavors of freshly cut pineapple cores, mamey paletas, and crushed melon. [hops: Galaxy]

Popular
Item pic
Sixth & Canal 16oz Can
$4.00

Dortmunder Export Lager / 6.0% ABV - A bit malty but definitely not malty, a little bit hoppy but not hoppy, has a little bit of booze behind it but definitely not boozy, and has an exceptional amount of balance.

Popular

More

Item pic
Wax 32oz Crowler
$12.00

IPA / 7.0% ABV - Super Juicy IPA with massive resinous mouthfeel and aromas of orange sherbet, raspberries, and dank weed.

Item pic
Hazy Glue 32oz Crowler
$11.00

Pale Ale / 5.3% ABV - Juicy Pale Ale low on bitterness and huge on tropical notes of honeydew melon and grapefruit zest [hops: Mosaic, Mandarina]

Item pic
Green Diesel 32oz Crowler
$12.00

IPA / 6.8% ABV - Notes of Sauvignon blanc grapes, passionfruit, guava, gooseberry, nettle, diesel fuel, and lychee. [hops: Nelson]

Item pic
Galaxy Juice 32oz Crowler
$12.00

IPA / 6.6% ABV - Piña colada-like body and matching bright tropical flavors of freshly cut pineapple cores, mamey paletas, and crushed melon. [hops: Galaxy]

Item pic
Powerbatch 5000 32oz Crowler
$13.00

DDH Double IPA / 9.5% ABV - Big juice bomb with notes of orange sherbet, peach juice, blueberries, honeydew melon, and passionfruit [hops: Citra, Mosaic, Southern Passion, Southern Star]

Item pic
Eastside Motel 32oz Crowler
$13.00

Double IPA / 8.3% ABV - Super juicy DIPA with big notes of orange peel and pinot gris wine grapes [hops: Citra, Blanc]

Item pic
Pulp 32oz Crowler
$12.00

IPA / 6.9% ABV - Juicy IPA with a lean and simple malt profile, medium body and all Citra hops to make it the orange juice of beers [hops: Citra]

Item pic
Five Ten 32oz Crowler
$11.00

Westcoast Pale Ale / 5.1% ABV - This Westcoast Pale Ale smells like a cold cantaloupe agua fresca with an underlying sweet citrus. So much juicy hoppyness is packed into Five Ten's tiny frame, it is hard to believe the ABV sits just above 5%. The body is dry and the finish is floral.

Item pic
Semester at Sea 32oz Crowler
$12.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.7% ABV - Notes of passionfruit, pineapple, pine resin, wild flowers, casaba melon, and white nectarine.

Item pic
Pulp Free 32oz Crowler
$12.00

Westcoast IPA / 6.9% ABV - New-school Westcoast IPA that is clean, crisp, bitter, and loaded with juicy tropical notes of orange and mango [hops: Citra]

Item pic
Everbong 32oz Crowler
$11.00

DDH Westcoast Pale Ale / 5.0% ABV - Tastes like taking a bong rip through the juice from a can of pineapple chunks. Low abv coming in at 5%, with a super dry finish and light bitterness and low resinous character make it super crushable.

Item pic
Fog Ripper 32oz Crowler
$13.00

Tropical Sour Ale / 5.2% ABV - From atop our brewery's roof, if the sun shines hard enough to burn away the bay's semi-permanent blanket of fog, we are gifted beautiful views of sailboats dancing across the San Francisco Bay. Daydreams of what it's like to be on one of those boats float through our heads as sweat from the brew day drips to the ground. All the perfect people are relaxing starboard side and enjoying their brightly colored tiki drinks and listening to their fancy Spotify Premium, while footed on solid ground we'll soon be alleviating the heat with some Fog Ripper and unnecessarily loud in app ads. Inspired by a blend of various tiki drinks, most notably the Zombie, Fog Ripper is sour to the point of mouth puckering delight and packed to the gills with notes of passion fruit, red sour cherries, oranges, and limes; resulting in an over the top fruity Catamaran of a sour beer that sails across your palate leaving only tart and juicy greatness in its wake.

Item pic
Shamash Pit 32oz Crowler
$13.00

Fruited Sour Ale / 8.0% ABV - Moderate in body and sweetness with a bright acidic bite and exuberant notes of sweet apricots, sour cherries, gas station Zinfandel, and red Icee. [contains: Sour Cherries, Apricots] [hops: Sour Cherries, Apricots]

Item pic
Rainbow Parfait 32oz Crowler
$13.00

Fruited Sour Ale / 6.4% ABV - Kettle Sour Ale balancing fruit sweetness with acidity that tastes like melted rainbow sherbet [contains: Lactose, Vanilla, Raspberries, Limes, Oranges]

Item pic
Adrianne 32oz Crowler
$11.00

Belgian Tripel / 9.5% ABV - Dry and crushable while also remaining complex and loaded with alcohol. Simple floral aromas trace this beer start to finish.

Item pic
Last Requiem 32oz Crowler
$11.00

Belgian Grand Cru / 8.7% ABV - A simple, clean body that has toasty malt character and warm raisin & plum flavors. The elevated sweetness comes up to meet the strong ABV, resulting in a well balanced, beautiful Belgian beer.

Item pic
Eleanor 32oz Crowler
$11.00

Farmhouse Ale / 5.6% ABV - Super bright and dry with a mild rustic graininess and big floral aromas with a spritzy mouthfeel, and notes of anjou pear, lemon blossom, orchids, and walks in the trees.

Item pic
Peabo Weizen 32oz Crowler
$11.00

German Dunkel / 5.8% ABV - Peabo drips with notes of toasted dutch crunch bread, candied malts, honey nut cheerios, wheat grain biscuits, and a dusting of dark cocoa powder. This dark wheat beer is all about the rich malt character being perfectly in balance with its phenolic and estery German yeast.

Item pic
Velvet Twilight 32oz Crowler
$11.00

Double Milk Stout / 8.8% ABV - The nose is subtle and deceptive, because this beer is packed with flavor. It's a fudge brownie fresh out of the baking tray in liquid form, but not so sweet. It's complex and layered, with a robust and mouthfeel.

Item pic
Solace & Virtue 32oz Crowler
$11.00

German Lager / 4.6% ABV - Super session-able, light, crisp, and delicious; blending the low ABV and mellow maltiness of a Helles with the light floral hopping and refreshing dryness of a German Pilsner.

Item pic
Maiden & Priest 32oz Crowler
$11.00

German Black Lager / 5.5% ABV - The body is light, lean, and crisp. The roast flavor that first showed up on the nose is balanced by the dry malt character. The finish is softly bitter with lingering nutty dark carmel notes.

Item pic
Melody & Silence 32oz Crowler
$11.00

Vienna Lager / 5.2% ABV - Notes of toasted biscuits, torta bread, raw cane sugar, flaked cereal, wild grass, and dandelions.

Item pic
Sixth & Canal 32oz Crowler
$11.00

Dortmunder Export Lager / 6.0% ABV - A bit malty but definitely not malty, a little bit hoppy but not hoppy, has a little bit of booze behind it but definitely not boozy, and has an exceptional amount of balance.

Item pic
Brick & Timber 32oz Crowler
$11.00

Birchwood-Aged Pilsner / 5.7% ABV - golden straw in color and crystal clear. Pilsner malt aromas dominate the nose. The beer is crisp and refreshing with a slight earthiness from the wood.

Item pic
Fog Ripper 16oz Can
$6.00

Tropical Sour Ale / 5.2% ABV - From atop our brewery's roof, if the sun shines hard enough to burn away the bay's semi-permanent blanket of fog, we are gifted beautiful views of sailboats dancing across the San Francisco Bay. Daydreams of what it's like to be on one of those boats float through our heads as sweat from the brew day drips to the ground. All the perfect people are relaxing starboard side and enjoying their brightly colored tiki drinks and listening to their fancy Spotify Premium, while footed on solid ground we'll soon be alleviating the heat with some Fog Ripper and unnecessarily loud in app ads. Inspired by a blend of various tiki drinks, most notably the Zombie, Fog Ripper is sour to the point of mouth puckering delight and packed to the gills with notes of passion fruit, red sour cherries, oranges, and limes; resulting in an over the top fruity Catamaran of a sour beer that sails across your palate leaving only tart and juicy greatness in its wake

Item pic
Hops For Pops - Hoppy 12 Pack
$60.00

The Hoppy 12 Pack Includes: | DDH Saint Thomas IPA | Eastside Motel Double IPA | Galaxy Juice IPA | Green Diesel IPA | Pulp Free Westcoast IPA | Wax IPA

Item pic
Maiden & Priest 16oz Can
$4.00

German Black Lager / 5.5% ABV - The body is light, lean, and crisp. The roast flavor that first showed up on the nose is balanced by the dry malt character. The finish is softly bitter with lingering nutty dark carmel notes.

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1160 Sixth Street, Berkeley CA 94710

Directions

