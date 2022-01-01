Go
Fieldwork Brewing - San Ramon

Open today 10:00 AM - 3:59 AM

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road

San Ramon, CA 94583

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Lemon, parmesan, chili flakes, smoked salt, easy sauce
The Lucky Ones 16oz Can$5.00
DDH Westcoast IPA / 6.4% ABV - Originally brewed for a tribute event honoring our dear friend Mike
Heady Money 16oz Can$5.50
Double IPA / 8.0% ABV - Packed so full of some of the best Strata hops on the planet, Heady Money will send your palate on a one way trip to Alpha Centauri. Each year we select our two favorite lots of Strata and have them blended together before pelletizing to create our very own super Strata, and in Heady Money golly does it shine. Lots of body, with a sticky mouthfeel, and hops like candy waft from the glass with notes of strawberry, passionfruit, raspberry sorbet, riesling grapes, ruby red grapefruit, cotton candy, mango chunks, and the perfect amount of fruity dank weed that blends in with the tropical fruit like a chameleon on a tie-dye tapestry. Heady Money is no one note tropical fruit bomb, its flavors meld and move on an almost daily basis showing off the anomaly of taste that is Strata hops and is the perfect example of why it has quickly rocketed towards the top of our list of favorite hops.
Glorious Defeat 32oz Crowler$12.00
IPA / 6.5% ABV - With a plethora of options for tropical and juicy hops nowadays it's easy to get lost in the fruit punch wars that IPA has become. With Glorious Defeat we decided to swerve in a different direction; we kept things simple and just paired up Citra (the eponymous orange juice hops) with Simcoe, one of our favorite all time hops that is steeped in classic Westcoast IPA but also lends itself perfectly to modern Northeast IPA. While Citra can often dominate, Simcoe cuts right through the middle of it like a commemorative sword through butter; melding together to kick up insane aromas and flavors of fresh squeezed orange juice, passion fruit, riesling grapes, mango, white grapefruit, pine needles, and lemon zest. Maybe we would describe Glorious defeat as less of a juice bomb and more of a complex summer spritzer in Hazy IPA form.
Heady Money$8.00
Chopped Kale$12.00
Apple, radish, cotija cheese, pepitas, balsamic pomegranate vinaigrette
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, San Ramon CA 94583

