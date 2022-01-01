Double IPA / 8.0% ABV - Packed so full of some of the best Strata hops on the planet, Heady Money will send your palate on a one way trip to Alpha Centauri. Each year we select our two favorite lots of Strata and have them blended together before pelletizing to create our very own super Strata, and in Heady Money golly does it shine. Lots of body, with a sticky mouthfeel, and hops like candy waft from the glass with notes of strawberry, passionfruit, raspberry sorbet, riesling grapes, ruby red grapefruit, cotton candy, mango chunks, and the perfect amount of fruity dank weed that blends in with the tropical fruit like a chameleon on a tie-dye tapestry. Heady Money is no one note tropical fruit bomb, its flavors meld and move on an almost daily basis showing off the anomaly of taste that is Strata hops and is the perfect example of why it has quickly rocketed towards the top of our list of favorite hops.

