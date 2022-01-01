Go
Fiero Mexican Grill

Fiero serves authentic Mexican favorites including tacos, burritos, and rice bowls. Prepared simply, but with complex flavors, our food excites the senses and satisfies your hunger for something new.

300 Sentinel Drive • $

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Burrito$10.95
Chips & Salsa$2.95
Steak Taco$4.50
Chips & Guacamole$4.50
Chicken Taco$3.25
Mango Tango Salad$8.75
Honey-lime grilled chicken, lettuce, mango, avocado, corn, red cabbage, pico de Gallo, Mexican cheese, crisp tortillas, cilantro lime dressing (no substitutions)
Guacamole$2.50
Chicken Rice /Salad Bowl$8.50
Al Pastor$3.50
Steak Rice /Salad Bowl$10.95
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

300 Sentinel Drive

Annapolis Junction MD

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 am, 10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
