Fiesta Grill & Cantina
Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Just 1 Click Away! Enjoy classic Mexican flavors made from recipes handed down through generations at this local family-owned restaurant. With hand-made fresh tortillas that are pressed daily, rich sauces made from scratch and plenty of delicious margaritas. to-go, you're guaranteed to enjoy this meal. Serving Arcata for 37 years!
3525 Janes Road • $$
Location
3525 Janes Road
Arcata CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
