Fiesta Grill & Cantina

Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Just 1 Click Away! Enjoy classic Mexican flavors made from recipes handed down through generations at this local family-owned restaurant. With hand-made fresh tortillas that are pressed daily, rich sauces made from scratch and plenty of delicious margaritas. to-go, you're guaranteed to enjoy this meal. Serving Arcata for 37 years!

3525 Janes Road • $$

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Takeout

3525 Janes Road

Arcata CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
