Fiesta Ole Rigby

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

133 N Clark

Rigby, ID 83442

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

133 N Clark, Rigby ID 83442

Fiesta Olé

Taste the difference in our food. We make it fresh and from scratch. Come try the sizzling grilled carne asada steak in a burrito. Or the hand shredded chicken taco salad. Maybe some cheesey tots or the fan favorite, the hand rolled crispy bean burritos.
Fresh Chips and Salsa for dine in customers.
Enjoy and Thank You.
Call with any concerns or questions.

Lucy's NY Pizza - Roberts

THE BEST DOUGH & SAUCE IN THE BUSINESS!
Give your family the quality time they need and the down time you want. Have a sit down, family style meal at Lucy’s. Here at Lucy’s New York Style Pizzeria, our dough is prepped fresh daily. Always hand-made, hand-tossed from the best ingredients, you can taste the authenticity of New York.

Taco Box

Your official Birria stop

Righteous Slice

We’re pizza extremists — we strive to create something special, memorable, genuine. We hope you find that we are unlike anything else. And we sincerely hope you love it.

