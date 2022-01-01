Fiesta Ole Rigby
133 N Clark
Rigby, ID 83442
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fiesta Olé
Taste the difference in our food. We make it fresh and from scratch. Come try the sizzling grilled carne asada steak in a burrito. Or the hand shredded chicken taco salad. Maybe some cheesey tots or the fan favorite, the hand rolled crispy bean burritos.
Fresh Chips and Salsa for dine in customers.
Enjoy and Thank You.
Call with any concerns or questions.
