Fiesta Ole' Yellowstone
Welcome to our Tex-Mex family of quick service restaurants. We strive to serve our customers with delicious fresh from scratch tacos, burritos and nachos.
1856 N Yellowstone Hwy
Location
Idaho Falls ID
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:30 pm
