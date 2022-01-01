Go
Toast

Fiesta Ranchera

Come in and enjoy!

2103 N Veteran Pkwy.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips
Roger's Special$14.99
Grilled chicken, steak and shrimp all over a bed of rice. Covered in cheese and served with tortillas.
Salsa
Large Cheese Dip$6.99
Rice and Beans$4.99
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla with Cheese on Top$7.99
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla with Cheese on Top
Ranchero Cheese Steak$12.99
A cheese quesadilla filled with steak, grilled onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, and covered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Redbird Special$12.99
Grilled chicken over a bed of rice. Covered in cheese and served with tortillas.
Cheese Dip
Small Cheese Dip$2.99
See full menu

Location

2103 N Veteran Pkwy.

Bloomington IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0316

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Joe's Station House Pizza Pub

No reviews yet

A locally owned modern/traditional pizzeria featuring handmade pizzas, rolls, and quality bar fare!

Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint

No reviews yet

Share Happiness!

DESTIHL Brewery & The Beer Hall

No reviews yet

The Beer Hall features 30 taps, an exclusive menu of bold-flavored, American-inspired pub fare that pairs well with our Beer Hall-exclusive bottles and draft releases of pilot, experimental and barrel-aged beers. Guests of The Beer Hall experience a mix of self and full-service in a communal setting inside the long, open, brick-walled hall while enjoying the same family-friendly atmosphere as our restaurants. The bar in The Beer Hall not only highlights DESTIHL beer, but also adventurous beer-based cocktails and brewed on-site craft seltzers and ciders.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston