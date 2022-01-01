Fiesta Sol

Mazza's

Mazza's Restaurant was established in Mount Vernon, Ohio in 1939. Our menu offers a fresh homemade spin on old classics and original family recipes with a new twist on Italian/American themed comfort food.

Mazza's revives an inviting, friendly atmosphere featuring a new bar/lounge, dining room and banquet room.

With a legacy deeply rooted in service, hospitality, and giving back, we are committed to delivering the best experience to every guest, every day.

Come join us!

