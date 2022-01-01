Go
FIFTEEN38

1538 Oak Tree Road

Popular Items

Garlic Naan$4.95
Fish Koliwada$9.95
Fish fillets coated with chef's special batter and cooked to perfection
Chicken Wings (6 Pcs)$14.95
Paneer Tikka Masala$14.95
Traditional cottage cheese cubes prepared in delicious butter sauce
Tandoori Roti$4.95
Chicken Kathi Roll$9.95
Marinated boneless chicken tikka wrapped in paratha bread with house masala and sauces
Malai Kofta$14.95
Potato paneer and mixed vegetable bails dipped in a creamy onion sauce
Sukka Chicken$13.95
Spicy chicken delicacy made of small pieces, slowly cooked with broth and onions until dry
Veg Kathi Roll$8.95
Vegetables wrapped in paratha bread with house masala and sauces
Chicken Tikka$15.95
Boneless chicken cubes marinated in chef's special blend and cooked to perfection
Location

1538 Oak Tree Road

Iselin NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
