5th Street Burger & Fries

20+ specialty burgers, hand breaded chicken, loaded fries and tons more. Come on in to enjoy!

HAMBURGERS

1158 w washington st • $$

Avg 4.6 (124 reviews)

Popular Items

3 piece tenders$10.99
3 hand breaded chic ken tenders, w/straight cut fries and choice of sauce
straight cut fries$3.99
Straight cut fries
waffle cut fries$4.49
waffle cut fries
Tempe burger$12.99
pepperjack cheese, green chili, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, avacado. Bang Bang aioli on the side.
5th street burger$9.49
classic burger, amercian cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions and 5th street aioli
Beer battered onion rings$6.49
served with BBQ aioi
Add ketchup$0.49
Bacon cheddar burger$10.99
Brioche bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onions. BBQ aioli on side.
Make your own burger$8.99
add cheese, add veggies, add premium toppings choice of sauce.
Add Mayo$0.49
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1158 w washington st

Tempe AZ

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

