Go
Toast

The Fifth String

Come in and enjoy!

3316 Tejon St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

One Dozen Smoked Chicken Wings$14.00
12 smoked dry rubbed wings, blue cheese dressing, smoked tomato bbq hot sauce on side (AVAILABLE SUNDAY PICK UP ONLY)
8 x 10 in Detroit Style Pan Pizza$12.00
Wisconsin brick cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce, oregano, parmesan (limit 6 per person) (AVAILABLE SUNDAY PICK UP ONLY)
See full menu

Location

3316 Tejon St

Denver CO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

My Neighbor Felix

No reviews yet

My Neighbor Felix is a Mexican Kitchen + Bar that offers celebratory interpretations of Pan- Mexican classics that are exciting yet approachable. Our chef-driven menu is inspired from all seven regions of Mexico offering dinner, lunch, happy hour, and brunch. We created a space, a cuisine and an experience that celebrates all aspects of Mexican culture. Enjoy our lively eclectic mosaic of Mexico City influences in a designed environment accented with traditional crafts and natural touches amongst our good-natured staff that feel like friends having fun right alongside you.

Denver Poke Company

No reviews yet

Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.

SUSHI RONIN

No reviews yet

Denver's award winning sushi and Japanese restaurant located in a hip, eclectic space in LOHI.

The Well - LoHi Denver

No reviews yet

We are a pizzeria and bar located in the LoHi neighborhood of Denver Colorado. Come down for the best pizza in town.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston