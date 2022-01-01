Go
Toast

Fig @ 313

Come in and enjoy!

313 north El Camino Real

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Filet Mignon$47.00
Truffle Fries$10.00
Fried Calamari$12.00
Monterrosa Chesse Cake$12.00
Flourless Chocolate Bar$13.00
Local Halibut$38.00
Bread Service$8.00
313 Burger$18.00
Airline Chicken$24.00
Lobster Ravioli$24.00
See full menu

Location

313 north El Camino Real

San clemente CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Gibroni's Pizza

No reviews yet

Gibroni's Pizza serves Detroit-style pizza with thick focaccia-like dough, caramelized cheese crust, and square shape. Located in San Clemente, CA.

HH Cottons

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston