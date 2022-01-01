Fig and Lily garden - 2 Cattano Ave.
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2 Cattano Ave., Morristown NJ 07960
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tito's Burritos & Wings - MOR - Morristown
4.0 • 887
26 Washington Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Morristown
Tito's Burritos & Wings - MOR - Morristown
4.0 • 887
26 Washington Street Morristown, NJ 07960
View restaurant