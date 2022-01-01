Go
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen

A wood-fired contemporary American concept brought to you by Chef Cory Hughes

514 E Ohio St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Short Rib & Pork Belly Meatloaf$28.00
herb barley risotto | baby carrots | english pea purée | horseradish crème fraîche
Hearth-Roasted Heirloom Local Carrots [GF]$12.00
whipped ricotta | local honey | roasted sage brown butter marcona almonds
Honeycrisp Apple & Pickled Beet Salad [GF]$14.00
boston bibb lettuce | warmed maple-chevre vinaigrette | roasted pepitas
Braised Elysian Fields Lamb Shoulder [GF]$32.00
anson mills polenta integrale | mint-pistachio pesto | swiss chard | french sheep's milk feta
Deutschtown Cheesesteak$12.00
wood-fired steak | roasted onions | pepperoncini relish | smoked cheese whiz
Smoked Jackfruit [VG]$28.00
campanelli | creamy carrot miso | roasted kale & winter vegetables | roasted marcona almonds
Wood-Fired Crab Cake$14.00
blood orange-pickled fennel | smoked pepper aioli
Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
garlic herb tortilla | basil mayonnaise | pickled red onions | mixed greens | tomato | applewood bacon
F&A Cuban$12.00
* Northside Sandwich Week Contest Winner
tasso ham | smoked pulled pork | b&b pickle slaw | swiss
Barley Risotto$16.00
foraged mushrooms | hearth-roasted shallots | fontina mushroom cream | locatelli romano
Location

514 E Ohio St

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
