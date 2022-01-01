The first FIG & OLIVE to open its doors, our Lexington Avenue location is a neighborhood gem on the Upper East Side. Its cozy and intimate space is what draws guests in for lunch and dinner. Especially popular for lunch after shopping at Bloomingdale’s or museum visits to the landmark Arsenal Gallery, it attracts neighborhood residents who feel at home on the communal table or café where guests can enjoy the tasting menu, a main dish or signature champagne cocktail.



808 Lexington Ave