FIG & OLIVE
The first FIG & OLIVE to open its doors, our Lexington Avenue location is a neighborhood gem on the Upper East Side. Its cozy and intimate space is what draws guests in for lunch and dinner. Especially popular for lunch after shopping at Bloomingdale’s or museum visits to the landmark Arsenal Gallery, it attracts neighborhood residents who feel at home on the communal table or café where guests can enjoy the tasting menu, a main dish or signature champagne cocktail.
808 Lexington Ave
Popular Items
Location
808 Lexington Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Il Postino
Come in and enjoy!
Beatnic - Midtown East
FRESH NEW NAME.
SAME CRAZY DELICIOUS FOOD.
Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery
mahzedahr is the intangible essence of magic in every bite of our pastries
Magnolia Bakery
Our Bloomingdale’s store is located on the Third Avenue side of the Bloomingdale’s flagship store on 59th Street. We bake everything from scratch on the premises, including cupcakes, cakes, an exclusive Boston Cream Pie banana pudding, pies, cookies and cheesecakes. In addition to the items we offer in store, we offer lots of delicious desserts for advance order, including birthday cakes, flower cupcakes, edible image cupcakes and bowls of banana pudding.