FIG & OLIVE

The first FIG & OLIVE to open its doors, our Lexington Avenue location is a neighborhood gem on the Upper East Side. Its cozy and intimate space is what draws guests in for lunch and dinner. Especially popular for lunch after shopping at Bloomingdale’s or museum visits to the landmark Arsenal Gallery, it attracts neighborhood residents who feel at home on the communal table or café where guests can enjoy the tasting menu, a main dish or signature champagne cocktail.

808 Lexington Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Pot de Crème$5.50
Crunchy Hazelnut Praline & Vanilla Cream.
Rosemary & Parmesan Fries (Side)$9.00
Mafaldine$29.00
Roasted Wild Mushrooms & Asparagus, Light Mascarpone Sauce, Ricotta Salata, Toasted Hazelnuts.
Mini F&O Burgers (Kids)$10.00
Two Sliders with Grass-Fed Beef & Gruyere Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries.
Grass-Fed Hanger Steak$32.00
Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Cassolette of Carrots & Pearl Onions, Candy Bacon, Crispy Crushed Potatoes with Parmesan, Chimichurri Sauce.
Lobster & Shrimp Roll$36.00
Maine Lobster & Paradise Shrimp, Riviera Sauce, Fennel & Green Apple Coleslaw, Pickled Grapefruit, Espelette Potato Chips.
Sautéed Baby Spinach (Side)$9.00
Figs & Toasted Almonds.
Rigatoni (Kids)$10.00
Choice of Tomato Sauce, Mac n Cheese, Butter, or Olive Oil.
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Quinoa, Lentils & Kale Salad$18.00
Pastrami Smoked Salmon, Crunchy Seasonal Vegetables, Grilled Avocado, Pickled Onions, Lemon Vinaigrette.

Location

808 Lexington Ave

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
