FIG & OLIVE

Spacious, light-filled and located in the heart of the trendy Meatpacking District near the High Line and the Whitney Museum, FIG & OLIVE on 13th Street is ideal for lunch and dinner. In the evenings, the bar buzzes with craft cocktails and live music in our lounge. Weekend late nights, our DJs curate playlists to transport you to an evening on the Riviera. Brunch is offered on weekends and Sunday Brunch feature live jazz.

SALADS

420 W 13th St • $$$

Avg 4.2 (7694 reviews)

Popular Items

Free-Range Chicken Paillard$22.00
Arugula, Shaved Fennel, Frisée, Roasted Tomatoes, Sicilian Pesto.
Paccheri$30.00
Riviera Tomato Sauce, Confit Eggplant & Burrata.
Burrata di Bufala$23.00
Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, Tomato Concasse, Caramelized Peaches & Basil Oil.
Choice of 3 Crostini$17.00
Mini F&O Burgers (Kids)$10.00
Two Sliders with Grass-Fed Beef & Gruyere Cheese served on a Brioche Bun with a Side of French Fries.
Branzino “A la Plancha”$36.00
Pan Seared, Ratatouille Niçoise, Tapenade Croûtons, Basil Oil & Sauce Vierge.
Sud & Soleil$21.00
Haricots Verts, Shaved Fennel & Castelfranco, Olive Tapenade, Fresh Heart of Palm, Gorgonzola Cheese, Figs & Candied Pecan.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Choice of 6 Crostini$32.00
Roasted Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potato (Side)$11.00
Toasted Seeds, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

420 W 13th St

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

