Go
Toast

FIG & OLIVE

FIG & OLIVE Newport Beach is located off the Pacific Coast Highway in Fashion Island and is, for shoppers and local residents, an escape to the French Riviera. The relaxing Garden Terrace, with its outdoor fireplace, is the perfect place to indulge in a glass of rosé while enjoying an extra-long lunch. Inside, our Bar & Lounge buzz with energy while the Orchard Room is an elegant space for dining. Tucked away, the Wine Room is perfect for a late-night rendezvous. Brunch is offered on weekends and Sunday Brunch features live jazz.

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

151 Newport Center Drive • $$$

Avg 4.1 (6253 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Pot de Crème$5.50
Crunchy Hazelnut Praline & Vanilla Cream.
Little Gem Salad*$16.00
Shaved Cucumber, Grilled Avocado, Toasted Almonds, Ricotta Salata, Fresh Herbs & Shallot Mustard Vinaigrette.
Grass-Fed Hanger Steak$32.00
Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Cassolette of Carrots & Pearl Onions, Candy Bacon, Crispy Crushed Potatoes with Parmesan, Chimichurri Sauce.
Spanish Octopus$21.00
Chickpea Riviera Style, Chorizo, Piquillo Peppers & Romesco Sauce.
Atlantic Salmon$32.00
Harissa Marinated, Eggplant & Red Pepper Bayaldi, Crispy Chickpeas, Cerignola Olive, Whipped Herb Feta.
Sautéed Baby Spinach (Side)$11.00
Figs & Toasted Almonds.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
QR Codes
Parking
Online Ordering
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

151 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach CA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushi Roku

No reviews yet

Sushi Roku is a pioneer of contemporary sushi, incorporating diverse, non-traditional ingredients from Latin America and Europe into its edible works of art.

Scratch Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Premium Quality - Hand Made

Cucina Enoteca

No reviews yet

We are a wine shop inside of a restaurant | Situated in picturesque Newport Beach at Fashion Island, one of Orange County’s premier shopping destinations, CUCINA enoteca is the fourth location of the burgeoning CUCINA collection. The 7,800 square-foot venue opened its doors in August 2014, complete with large alfresco patio, communal seating, a spacious bar area and intimate table settings. The interior design at CUCINA’s Newport Beach location draws inspiration from a free-spirited garden, manifesting a light and airy palette with pops of vibrant floral patterns and earthy elements.

Pacific Breeze Cafe

No reviews yet

Pacific Breeze Cafe is a place for people to connect with each other and to the community in which they work. Our guests will enjoy approachable quality food, premium coffee drinks and friendly service and enjoy dining al fresco on our relaxing patio & common area or in our inviting dining room.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston