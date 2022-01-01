Fig Tree Cafe
Award-winning breakfast, lunch & take-out in The Mills, Cape Cod
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
149 Cotuit Road • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
149 Cotuit Road
Marstons Mills MA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
JD's Burger Company & Sushi
JD's Burger & Sushi is Veteran owned and Family operated. Come in and enjoy gourmet burgers and fresh sushi.
Greek Caffeina Cafe Express
Year round 7 days a week drive through cafe offering a verity of unique coffee drinks, Greek and American baked goods, breakfast and lunches
Uncle Dave's BBQ & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Centerville Pie CO. Sandwich
Come on in and grab frozen and baked pies! As well as grab and go meals, pastries, egg sandwiches and coffee.