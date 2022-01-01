Go
Fig Tree Cafe

Award-winning breakfast, lunch & take-out in The Mills, Cape Cod

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

149 Cotuit Road • $

Avg 4.7 (437 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak and Cheese Burrito$12.95
Three eggs, lean shaved steak, caramelized onion, American cheese served with homefries.
Millwich Bagel$5.50
Two fried eggs with American cheese on a Boston bagel
Red Bliss Home Fries (Side)$2.50
Cobb Salad$12.95
A blend or organic baby spinach, iceburg with grilled chicken, smoked bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, chopped egg.
The Whole Farm$13.95
Two eggs (any style) two pancakes, two pieces of applewood smoked bacon, two sausages, and homefries.
Millwich English Sandwich$4.95
Two fried eggs with American cheese on a Jumbo Thomas' English muffin
Organic 24 hour cold brew$4.95
Mango Mama Tropical Smoothie$8.95
Organic unsweetened almond milk, fresh mango, organic strawberries, banana, coconut flakes
Bacon (Side)$4.00
Millwich Croissant$6.50
Two fried eggs with American cheese on a croissant
Location

149 Cotuit Road

Marstons Mills MA

Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
