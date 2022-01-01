Go
The Fig & Barrel Pub

Authentic Fare | Vintage Cocktails | Olde York Charm

PIZZA • BBQ

25-27 W Market St • $$

Avg 4.2 (214 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie$11.50
Vegan pesto sauce & roasted seasonal vegetables
House Wings$13.50
Plain Jane$11.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan & olive oil
House Mac 'n Cheese$9.50
Duck Confit GC$15.50
Pear & Gorgonzola$11.50
Avocado & Tomato$9.50
Classic Margherita$11.50
San Marzano tomato sauce, house hand stretched fresh mozzarella & fresh basil
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

25-27 W Market St

York PA

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
