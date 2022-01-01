Fightingtown Tavern
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
898 Reviews
$$
511 E Main St
Blue Ridge, GA 30513
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
511 E Main St, Blue Ridge GA 30513
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Misty Mountain Hops
Come on in and enjoy!
Roots Organic Juice + Bar
Raw, organic, locally sourced juice.
Get back to your Roots !
Bin322
A unique tasting experience with international wines on our dispensers and delicious tapas to pair with in a cozy atmosphere!
ROE.
A modern American oyster house. We specialize in "tide to table" fresh seafood. Located in the heart of downtown Blue Ridge, Ga.