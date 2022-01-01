Go
Toast

Figo

Come in and enjoy!

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Zucchini Chips$10.00
thinly sliced zucchini chips, herb breaded, fried, with a side of arribiata sauce. VEGAN.
RW Pizza Special$25.00
Truffle Fries$8.00
thin cut fries, parmesan, white truffle oil, with a side of roasted garlic aioli
Plain$14.00
Caesar Salad$12.00
baby gem lettuce, grated parmesan, white anchovies, rosemary foccacia croutons
Margarita$16.00
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
breaded, pan seared, house marinara, fresh mozzarella or provolone, penne pasta
Spicy Vodka Rigatoni$20.00
blush pepper cream sauce, parmesan, topped with ricotta
Parmesan Wings$15.00
garlic, parmesan cheese, cherry peppers, garlic aioli
Pepperoni$16.00
See full menu

Location

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1

Philadelphia PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Primary Plant Based

No reviews yet

Health-forward vegan fare ❤️

Deli at Dwell

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

Urban Village Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Urban Village’s craft beer and brick oven pizza pairing concept is the result, with co-owner Dave Goldman, a home brewer and graduate of University of the Sciences Brewing certificate program. Urban Village is the realization of the goal to create a concept that is thoroughly unique in its provision of craft beer and natural fermented yeast dough pizza fired in brick ovens. The result is a neighborhood brewpub that meets the same excellent quality standards of service the guys are known for.

Good Spoon Soupery

No reviews yet

Seasonal soups, salads, sandwiches and baked goods, scratch-made with locally sourced ingredients. ORDER HERE FOR TAKEOUT ONLY from our PICKUP WINDOW! For DELIVERY please use the DOORDASH or CAVIAR app.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston