Figs- Charlestown
Come in and enjoy!
67 Main St
Location
67 Main St
Charlestown MA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Boston Cigar Company
Come in and enjoy!
Monica's Mercato
Monica's Mercato Est.1995 is home of the Best Italian Sub in the country! Stop by and try it for yourself. As the Mendoza Brothers say "If you are what you eat, only eat delicious."
Tatte Bakery | Charlestown
Boston | Cambridge | Brookline
Sorelle–Atlantic Wharf
Come in and enjoy!