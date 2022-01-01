Go
Fika Coffee & Tea

FIKA
[fee-ka] : Swedish
(n.) the intention to slow down and appreciate the good things in life. “Have a cup of tea with friends.”

SALADS

207 W College Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (250 reviews)

Popular Items

Raspberry Lemon$4.25
Blue Velvet$6.00
Green Tea with white chocolate, vanilla syrup and half and half served over boba and topped with a squeeze of butterfly pea flower tea.
Passion Peach$5.25
Oolong Tea with milk and white peach syrup. Served over passionfruit popping boba.
Raspberry Mango$5.50
Oolong Tea with milk and mango puree and jellies with house sweetener and wild raspberry syrup. Served over boba. Owner's Favorite
Taro Boba$6.00
Taro mixed with house sweetener, and whole milk, served over tapioca boba pearls.
Smoked Mocha$5.50
Chai Boba$6.00
Chai Masala Concentrate served with milk over boba.
BYOB$4.75
Strawberry Rose$5.25
Black tea with milk and fresh strawberry puree and rose syrup topped with strawberry bits and house sweetener served over boba.
Blackberry Guava$5.25
Black Tea with milk and guava juice, blackberry with house sweetener. Served over boba
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

207 W College Ave

Appleton WI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
