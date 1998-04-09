Go
Consumer picView gallery

Filet Steak House

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1802 N Ankeny Blvd Suite 100

Ankeny, IA 50023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

1802 N Ankeny Blvd Suite 100, Ankeny IA 50023

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Siam Table - 757 N Ankeny Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
757 N Ankeny Blvd Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Who's on 1st - 810 E 1st Street
orange starNo Reviews
810 e 1st st ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
Uptown Garage Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 98
305 SW Walnut St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Bianca's Grill and Vineyard - 410 South Ankeny Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
410 South Ankeny Boulevard Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
The Ornery Chicken & The Crafty Mac
orange starNo Reviews
121 SE Shurfine Drive Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
Magee's Irish Pub & Eatery -
orange starNo Reviews
1610 SW Main Street, Suite 107 Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ankeny

District 36 Wine, Bar, and Grille
orange star4.4 • 938
1375 SW Vintage Pkwy Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Yankee Clipper
orange star4.5 • 467
312 SW Maple St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext
Waterfront Seafood - Ankeny
orange star4.1 • 251
2414 SE Tones Dr Ankeny, IA 50021
View restaurantnext
Uptown Garage Brewing Company
orange star4.9 • 98
305 SW Walnut St Ankeny, IA 50023
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ankeny

Johnston

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (92 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Filet Steak House

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston