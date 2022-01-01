Go
Filiberto's Promenade at Casa Grande

847 N Promenade Pkwy #104

Popular Items

Super Nachos$13.85
steak guacamole pico de gallo sour cream beans and cheese
#4 Fajitas (Beef or Chicken)$14.81
Chicken OR Beef Fajitas
bell pepper, onion, tomate
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$9.68
Asada, Guacamole, Pico
Beef Taco$3.85
Shredded Beef, Cheese, Lettuce
Carne Asada Fries$12.23
Fries, Asada, Gua, Sour Cream, Cheese
*Steak and Egg Burrito$10.58
Steak, Egg, Cheese
*Sausage Burrito$8.28
Sausage, Eggs, Cheese
Mexican Coke$3.62
*Country Burrito$7.92
Potatoes, Eggs, Cheese
Bean And Cheese$6.00

Location

847 N Promenade Pkwy #104

Casa Grande AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
