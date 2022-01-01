Go
Fill-Up With Billups Biloxi

Come in and enjoy!

100 Caillavet St.

Popular Items

Spare - Hashbrowns$3.00
Chicken-N-Waffles$15.00
buttermilk fried chicken thighs
served over our crisp belgian
waffle, drizzled with maple syrup,
and dusted with powdered
sugar
Spare - 3 Bacon$4.00
Hungover Games$11.95
split cathead biscuit topped with a chicken fried steak and smothered in country gravy
Fill-Up With Billups$15.00
three eggs, smoked bacon or sausage patty, grit girl grits or hash browns and a belgian waffle with maple syrup
Belgian Waffle$7.00
served with fresh berry compote
Hangover Part III$11.95
split cathead biscuit topped with two sausage pattys, two eggs and country gravy
Spare - Biscuit$3.00
Billups Wafflewich$12.00
grilled ham, smoked bacon, american, cheddar cheese, fried egg and maple syrup
Sun Up$12.00
two eggs, smoked bacon or sausage patty, grit girl grits or hash browns and a homemade cathead biscuit
Location

Sunday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 6:01 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

