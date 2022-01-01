Go
Fill-Up With Billups Pass Christian

Your Local Calzone Zone

110 W Scenic Dr.

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll Waffle$10.95
covered with cream cheese and cinnamon glaze
Bananas Foster Waffle$10.95
topped with our warm buttery rum sauce finished with whipped cream
Hangover Part I$11.95
split biscuit smeared with creole cream cheese topped with seared ham, two eggs of your choice, and smothered with crawfish etouffee
Beignets$3.95
3 hot beignets topped with powdered sugar
Fill-Up With Billups$14.95
three eggs, smoked bacon or sausage patty, stone ground grits or hash browns, and a belgium waffle with maple syrup
Belgian Waffle$7.95
served with fresh berry compote
Hangover Part II$13.95
split biscuit topped with two sausage patties,. two eggs of your choice, and covered with country gravy
Sun Up$11.95
two eggs, smoked bacon or sausage patty, stone ground grits or hash browns, and a biscuit
Fried Steak-N-Eggs$13.95
chicken fried beef steak covered with country gravy, two eggs your way, biscuit, served with stone ground grits or hash browns
Avocado Texas Toast$10.95
smashed avocado, sliced tomato, salt, and pepper with two eggs of your choice
110 W Scenic Dr.

Pass Christian MS

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
