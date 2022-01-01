Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fillmore restaurants you'll love

Go
Fillmore restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fillmore

Must-try Fillmore restaurants

El Pescador Fillmore image

 

El Pescador 12

1305 Ventura Street, Fillmore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Combination Items$20.99
Molcajete$32.99
More about El Pescador 12
Jamba image

 

Jamba

572 W Ventura St, Fillmore

No reviews yet
More about Jamba
WaBa Grill image

NOODLES

WaBa Grill

620 Ventura St., Fillmore

Avg 3.6 (47 reviews)
More about WaBa Grill
Map

More near Fillmore to explore

Northridge

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Valencia

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Newhall

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston