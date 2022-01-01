Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fillmore restaurants
you'll love
/
Fillmore
Must-try Fillmore restaurants
El Pescador 12
1305 Ventura Street, Fillmore
No reviews yet
Popular items
Combination Items
$20.99
Molcajete
$32.99
More about El Pescador 12
Jamba
572 W Ventura St, Fillmore
No reviews yet
More about Jamba
NOODLES
WaBa Grill
620 Ventura St., Fillmore
Avg 3.6
(47 reviews)
More about WaBa Grill
More near Fillmore to explore
Northridge
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Camarillo
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Valencia
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Newhall
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Chatsworth
No reviews yet
Moorpark
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(217 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(465 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(496 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston