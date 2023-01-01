Filly's Game & Grill - 102 North Water Avenue
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
102 North Water Avenue, Gallatin TN 37066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grant's Kitchen and Grill - Gallatin, Tn
No Reviews
120 Goodview Way Suite A Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant
Prince Street Pizza & Pub - 123 E Prince St
No Reviews
123 Prince Street Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gallatin
Awedaddy's Bar and Grill - Gallatin Marina
4.4 • 1,426
727 Marina Private Rd Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurant