Filly's Game & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL

102 N Water Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (827 reviews)

Popular Items

French Dip$7.50
Shaved roast beef topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, and swiss; served with au jus.
Turkey Melt$8.50
Turkey, bacon, provolone, avocado spread, and pesto mayo on toasted wheatberry bread.
Filly Ray Cyrus$9.50
A country western spin with steak or chicken , thick cut bacon, grilled onions, cheddar, and BBQ sauce.
Fat Filly$10.50
Go with steak and chicken, onions and peppers, mushrooms, provolone and whiz.
Good Burger$8.00
1\\3 lb. patty, grilled medium-well, topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles, on a brioche bun.
side of beer chz$1.50
Classic Filly$7.50
Steak or chicken, grilled onions and peppers, topped with melted provolone or whiz.
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.00
Pretzel Bites$6.00
Fillipe$9.50
Our south of the border style filly: steak or chicken, jalapenos, tomatos, peppers,onions, provolone cheese, and house-made avocado spread.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

102 N Water Ave

Gallatin TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

