Fin And Fern

Come in and enjoy!

Sea Breeze Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Angus Beef Burger$16.00
With bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with fries & pickle
Crab Rangoon (6)$9.00
Warm Beet Salad$13.00
Roasted beets, toasted goat cheese, honey glazed carrots and candied walnuts
Garden Gnome$17.00
Mushroom, Caramelized onion, and ricotta (white pie)
Chicken wings$16.00
Dozen (12) wings fried and tossed in your choice of sweet chili or buffalo
Strongs Brewery Battered Fish and Chips$20.00
Served with tartar sauce and lemon
Vegetable Spring Rolls (2)$6.00
General Tso’s
Pork Sesame Steamed Dumplings (5)$9.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
Location

Sea Breeze Ave

Stonington ME

Sunday7:30 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:30 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
