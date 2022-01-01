Go
Fin and Scale

Come in and enjoy!

920 Whalley Ave

Popular Items

CUCUMBER, AVOCADO ROLL$8.00
SALMON ROLL$9.00
SALMON, AVOCADO ROLL$10.00
CALIFORNIA ROLL$10.00
Kani, avocado and cucumber roll
EDAMAME$7.00
AVOCADO ROLL$8.00
MISO SOUP$7.00
Miso based soup served with mushrooms, scallions, tofu and onion crunch
POKE BOWL$18.00
Diced tuna and salmon garnished with avocado and cucumber, served on a bed of sushi rice, sprinkled with scallions and masago and drizzled with spicy mayo.
SPICY TUNA, AVOCADO ROLL$10.00
VEGGIE ROLL$8.00
Location

920 Whalley Ave

New Haven CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

