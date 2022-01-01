Go
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

800 Main St. Route 6A • $$$

Avg 4.5 (2077 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Atlantic Swordfish$29.00
Garlic Scape Risotto - Roasted Poblano - Zucchini - Squash Puree
Yellowfin Tuna Tartare$15.00
Avocado – Wasabi Emulsion – Scallion - Lotus Root Chips – Carrot Ginger
Dinner Roll with Butter
Complimentary (optional)
Oyster Chowder
Dennis Oysters - Apple Wood Smoked Bacon – White Truffle Oil – Chive
Yellowfin Tuna$29.00
Yakisoba Noodles – Bok Choy – Snow Peas - Carrot Ginger Sauce – Black Garlic
Strube Ranch Sirloin$38.00
Black Truffled Potato Terrine – Oyster Mushroom – Grilled Japanese Scallion – Beef Jus
Coastal Sea Scallops$32.00
Bell Pepper - Forbidden Rice - Fire Roasted Pumpkin Miso Puree Delicata Squash
- Young Ginger - Toasted Pumpkin Seed
Confit Spanish Octopus$18.00
Fingerling Potato – Grilled Shishito Pepper Emulsion – Chorizo – Corn Salad
Faroe Island Salmon$28.00
Basil Soubise - Heirloom Tomato Asparagus Salad - Local Lettuces
Black Mission Fig Salad$14.00
Arugula - Candied Walnuts – Goat Cheese Mousse - Balsamic Vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

800 Main St. Route 6A

Dennis MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
