More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in Marina Del Rey, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of Los Angeles culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.

Location

13484 Washington Blvd

Marina Del Rey CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
