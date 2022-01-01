Go
Final Draft Taphouse is a craft-beer bar featuring 30 rotating taps of craft beer and craft cider, a curated cooler of craft beer cans and bottles, a small wine list, and small but mighty pub-fare food menu.

Avg 4.8 (321 reviews)

Level Whos Scrufffy Looking? Hazy IPA$4.75
16oz Can Pono Pineapple Kolsch$6.00
Pineapple Kolsch
5.0% ABV
16oz Can One Tree Lemon Basil Cider$7.00
This cider is the perfect complement to some summer fun, or if you are stuck inside and just want to get that brief glimpse of how much fun the rest of us are having. Real lemon and fresh basil make this a sassy bouquet of awesome to enjoy year-round.
6.6% ABV
Ex Novo Dripping Sun Mix Culture Saison$5.50
Mixed-culture saison ale aged in oak barrels and dry hopped with Amarillo.
6.8% ABV
Occidental Northwest Pilsner$4.75
Collab with Upright brewing
5.2% ABV
Claim 52 Thicc Maple Berry Crisp$6.50
Puree gose conditioned on blackberry puree, blueberry puree, graham cracker, cinnamon, and a touch of maple syrup.
5% ABV
Block 15 Pacific Resin IPA$5.00
The DAB Lab series focuses on vibrant hop-forward ales that prominently feature hop extractions. Pacific Resin blends progressive hopping techniques with a blast of classic west coast hop flavors of resinous pine, citrus zest, and earthy herbs.
8.75% ABV
16oz can Fort George Fanzine IPA$6.00
Late last summer, we drove out to Crosby Hop Farm to meet up with our friends from Block 15. We talked about West Coast IPAs, why we’re both fans of the style, and more specifically, the ideal hops for a fantastic spring seasonal. A few lots of Comet & Idaho 7 really stood out that day. And now, you’ll get to enjoy their vibrant flavors & aromas all spring long.
7.2% ABV
16oz Can pFriem Pilsner$6.00
The story of pilsner starts in 19th century Bohemia when a Bavarian monk smuggled a special yeast to a brewmaster in Pilsen. The story of pFriem Pilsner starts in the Pacific Northwest where it acquires the aroma of fresh grass and flowers and a touch of honey. While there are no monks involved in this pilsner, there is still a crisp and spicy finish.
4.9% ABV
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

11504 SE Mill Plain Blvd Suite C

Vancouver WA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
