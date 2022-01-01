Go
Toast

Fin & Feathers

More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in the heart of Edgewood, Atlanta, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of Atlanta’s culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

360 Edgewood Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)

Popular Items

Malibu Ribeye$30.00
Fried Chicken$17.00
Lamb Chops$34.00
Mac & Cheese$7.00
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Signature Wings$11.00
Stuffed Chicken Breast$21.00
Jerk Egg Rolls$11.00
Honey Bourbon Salmon$24.00
Chicken & Waffle$16.00

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

360 Edgewood Ave SE

Atlanta GA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Atrium

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Farm Burger

No reviews yet

A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!

Crave Burgers and Wings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Great Food made to perfection Burgers are Hand Pattied Daily ,Fresh cut Fries, Jumbo Party Wings ,every order is cooked fresh.

Cru

No reviews yet

Catch A Vibe!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston