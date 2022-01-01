FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force
Finback Brooklyn 545 President St | Finback Queens 7801 77th ave | UPS Ship Direct to Your Door | Follow on IG for updates @finbackbrewery and @finbackbrooklyn
545 President Street
Popular Items
Location
545 President Street
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Black Iron Burger
Automatic 18% Gratuity on Tables 5 People or less.
Automatic 20% Gratuity on Tables 6 People or more.
Tiny's Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
INSA
Come in and enjoy!
Harlem Shake Park Slope
Burgers, shakes, and good times, now the Brooklyn way!