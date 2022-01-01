Go
FINBACK Studio x Halftone x Dumpling Up x Invisible Force

Finback Brooklyn 545 President St | Finback Queens 7801 77th ave | UPS Ship Direct to Your Door | Follow on IG for updates @finbackbrewery and @finbackbrooklyn

545 President Street

Detachable$19.00
7% IPA dry hopped with Rakau, Citra, & El Dorado
4PK
Double Something Mosaic$20.00
8.5% DIPA dry hopped with all Mosaic
4PK
Double BA Grazing on the Ordinary$24.00
16.5% Barrel Aged Imperial Snacky Stout with Coconut, Hazelnut, & Milk Sugar. Aged in Bourbon Barrels 2022
Fat Mango$20.00
7.6% IPA with Sticky Rice, Lactose, & Mango. Brewed in collaboration with Interboro Spirits & Ales
4PK
BA Grazing on the Ordinary$23.00
12.8% Barrel Aged Imperial Snacky Stout with Coconut, Hazelnut, & Milk Sugar. Aged in Bourbon Barrels
Future Proof$21.00
8% DIPA dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic, & HBC 586
4PK
Rolling in Clouds$18.00
7.1% IPA. Our core Hazy IPA, deliciously smooth and crushable because days are better spent rolling in clouds...
4pk
Smooth Beats Miami$19.00
6.2% IPA with Coconut. Collaboration with J. Wakefield Brewing
4PK
Oscillation 029$21.00
8.5% DIPA dry hopped with Simcoe, Meridian, Zappa, & Lotus
4PK
Location

545 President Street

Brooklyn NY

Sunday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:59 am
