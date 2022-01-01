Go
Finca Paso Robles

1803 Spring St Ste A

Popular Items

Taco Shrimp$6.75
beer battered shrimp, pico de gallo, habanero salsa & crema on a flour tortilla
Taco Tesmole$5.50
a savory Oaxaca specialty. chicken cooked in a dried chile sauce thickened with corn masa & topped with crema, onion & cilantro
Ranchero Salad$10.50
little gem lettuce, roasted corn, green onion, tortilla chips, cotija cheese & a roasted jalapeño dressing
Taco Chile Verde$5.75
brined & braised pork belly finished in Finca's chile verde salsa, topped with cilantro, onion & chicharron
Taco Carne Asada$5.95
wood grilled steak topped with onions, cilantro & a guacamole salsa
Taco Baja$5.75
fresh fish, beer battered & fried, topped with cabbage, crema & habanero salsa
Guacamole & Chips$9.50
fresh guacamole served with house-made tortilla chips
Burrito Carne Asada$13.25
wood grilled steak, beans, cilantro rice, onion, cilantro, salsa verde & guacamole salsa
Burrito Bean & Cheese$7.50
refried pinto beans & melty cheese
Burrito Chile Verde$12.75
brined & braised pork belly finished in chile verde salsa, beans, cilantro rice, onion, cilantro & crema
Location

1803 Spring St Ste A

Paso Robles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
