Finca

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

1513 S. 1500 E. • $$

Avg 4.4 (482 reviews)

Popular Items

croqueta$4.00
Spanish ham & cheese fritter
tosta de setas$8.00
grilled bread, confit mushrooms, braised leeks, herbs, olive oil
tosta de chorizo$6.00
grilled bread, avocado, chorizo
gambas$13.00
sautéed shrimp, garlic & chili oil, preserved lemon, crispy garlic
patatas bravas$5.00
crispy potatoes, bravas sauce, aioli
brussels sprouts$6.00
sautéed bacon, brussels, finished in a sherry cream
pinchos morunos$15.00
Moroccan lamb skewers*, harissa sauce, yogurt
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1513 S. 1500 E.

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
