Findlay restaurants you'll love

More about We Serve. Coffee
SOUPS
We Serve. Coffee
114 E Sandusky St, Findlay
|Popular items
|Drip of the Day
|$2.50
Our Hot Coffee Options are readily available. Pick our drip of the day for quick in and out or the Hand Pour or French press for a fresh made coffee just for you.
|Iced
|$4.00
Whether you chug it or drink it slow, this iced latte is sure to please. Made with 2 freshly pulled shots of espresso, your choice of milk and flavor if you choose.
|Hot
|$3.25
2 shots of espresso and steamed milk make this choice top of the coffee lovers!
More about Fern Cafe
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fern Cafe
452 E Sandusky St., Findlay
|Popular items
|The Legendary Meatloaf Sandwich
|$4.79
The MEAT ,The MYTH, The LEGEND
hand crafted daily
|Pretzel Bites
|$5.99
Pretzel Bites served with beer cheese
|Chicken Mashed Potato Bowl
|$7.99
Mashed Potatoes Smothered in Crispy Chicken, Cheese, Corn and Gravy
More about Main Street Deli
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Main Street Deli
513 South Main St, Findlay
|Popular items
|Hot Italian Love
|$8.29
|Bowl Soup
|$5.99
|Monster Cookie
|$2.25
More about Vivir Modern Mexican
TACOS
Vivir Modern Mexican
119 E Crawford St, Findlay
|Popular items
|California Burrito
|$13.00
rice, beans, gauc, pico, cilantro lime dressing-of surf + turf or quinoa chorizo(v)
|Premo Queso Blanco
|$11.00
liquid queso topped with pico, serrano and queso fresco, comes with chips
|The Chorizo One
|$4.00
house made chorizo + cilantro + onion + crema
More about Dougie John's Pizza
PIZZA
Dougie John's Pizza
106 S Main St, Findlay
|Popular items
|12" Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$9.25
All Pizzas Come w/ Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Add Additional Toppings Here!!!
|10" Garlic Cheese Bread
|$7.95
Our 10" Fat Crust Topped w/ Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Cheese. Served w/ Side of Pizza Sauce.
|12" Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.95
Our 12" Fat Crust Topped w/ Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Cheese. Served w/ 2 Sides of Pizza Sauce.