Findlay restaurants you'll love

We Serve. Coffee image

SOUPS

We Serve. Coffee

114 E Sandusky St, Findlay

Avg 4.8 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drip of the Day$2.50
Our Hot Coffee Options are readily available. Pick our drip of the day for quick in and out or the Hand Pour or French press for a fresh made coffee just for you.
Iced$4.00
Whether you chug it or drink it slow, this iced latte is sure to please. Made with 2 freshly pulled shots of espresso, your choice of milk and flavor if you choose.
Hot$3.25
2 shots of espresso and steamed milk make this choice top of the coffee lovers!
More about We Serve. Coffee
Fern Cafe image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fern Cafe

452 E Sandusky St., Findlay

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Legendary Meatloaf Sandwich$4.79
The MEAT ,The MYTH, The LEGEND
hand crafted daily
Pretzel Bites$5.99
Pretzel Bites served with beer cheese
Chicken Mashed Potato Bowl$7.99
Mashed Potatoes Smothered in Crispy Chicken, Cheese, Corn and Gravy
More about Fern Cafe
Main Street Deli image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Main Street Deli

513 South Main St, Findlay

Avg 4.7 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Italian Love$8.29
Bowl Soup$5.99
Monster Cookie$2.25
More about Main Street Deli
Vivir Modern Mexican image

TACOS

Vivir Modern Mexican

119 E Crawford St, Findlay

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Burrito$13.00
rice, beans, gauc, pico, cilantro lime dressing-of surf + turf or quinoa chorizo(v)
Premo Queso Blanco$11.00
liquid queso topped with pico, serrano and queso fresco, comes with chips
The Chorizo One$4.00
house made chorizo + cilantro + onion + crema
More about Vivir Modern Mexican
Dougie John's Pizza image

PIZZA

Dougie John's Pizza

106 S Main St, Findlay

Avg 5 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" Pizza (Build Your Own)$9.25
All Pizzas Come w/ Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese. Add Additional Toppings Here!!!
10" Garlic Cheese Bread$7.95
Our 10" Fat Crust Topped w/ Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Cheese. Served w/ Side of Pizza Sauce.
12" Garlic Cheese Bread$8.95
Our 12" Fat Crust Topped w/ Garlic Butter & Mozzarella Cheese. Served w/ 2 Sides of Pizza Sauce.
More about Dougie John's Pizza
The Bourbon Affair

121 B E Crawford St, Findlay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Bourbon Affair
Logan's Irish Pub

414 S Main St, Findlay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 PIECE FISH$13.00
3 PIECE FISH$16.00
SIDE MIX GREEN$4.00
More about Logan's Irish Pub

