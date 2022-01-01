Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Antipasto salad in
Findlay
/
Findlay
/
Antipasto Salad
Findlay restaurants that serve antipasto salad
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fern Cafe
452 E Sandusky St., Findlay
Avg 4.3
(421 reviews)
Antipasto Salad
$8.99
More about Fern Cafe
PIZZA
Dougie John's Pizza
106 S Main St, Findlay
Avg 5
(356 reviews)
Antipasto (Italian) Salad
$9.49
Lettuce w/ Garnish, Ham, Pepperoni, Banana Pepper, Mozzarella Cheese & Tomato
More about Dougie John's Pizza
