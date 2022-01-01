Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Findlay

Findlay restaurants
Findlay restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Fern Cafe image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fern Cafe

452 E Sandusky St., Findlay

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breaded Chicken Sandwich$7.09
Shredded Chicken Sandwich$5.49
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Logan's Irish Pub

414 S Main St, Findlay

Avg 4.6 (1088 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
