Garlic bread in Findlay
Findlay restaurants that serve garlic bread
More about Dougie John's Pizza - FINDLAY
PIZZA
Dougie John's Pizza - FINDLAY
106 S Main St, Findlay
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$0.00
Our fat crust topped with garlic butter & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce
|Pickle Garlic Cheese Bread
|$0.00
Our garlic cheese bread topped with dill pickles. Served with pizza sauce on the side.
|Large 1-Topping Pizza & 10" Garlic Bread
|$21.95
Get a 16" Original Crust (1-Topping) Pizza and a 10" Garlic Cheese Bread for: