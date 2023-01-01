Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic cheese bread in Findlay

Findlay restaurants
Findlay restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

PIZZA

Dougie John's Pizza - FINDLAY

106 S Main St, Findlay

Avg 5 (356 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Cheese Bread$0.00
Our fat crust topped with garlic butter & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce
Pickle Garlic Cheese Bread$0.00
Our garlic cheese bread topped with dill pickles. Served with pizza sauce on the side.
Garlic Cheese Flat Bread$6.95
Our crispy flatbread smothered in our House Garlic Butter, topped with mozzarella cheese. Pizza sauce on the side.
More about Dougie John's Pizza - FINDLAY
Tony's Restaurant

10280 W US Rt 224, Findlay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese$7.99
More about Tony's Restaurant

