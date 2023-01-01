Garlic cheese bread in Findlay
Findlay restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread
More about Dougie John's Pizza - FINDLAY
PIZZA
Dougie John's Pizza - FINDLAY
106 S Main St, Findlay
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$0.00
Our fat crust topped with garlic butter & mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of pizza sauce
|Pickle Garlic Cheese Bread
|$0.00
Our garlic cheese bread topped with dill pickles. Served with pizza sauce on the side.
|Garlic Cheese Flat Bread
|$6.95
Our crispy flatbread smothered in our House Garlic Butter, topped with mozzarella cheese. Pizza sauce on the side.