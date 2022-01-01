Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Findlay

Go
Findlay restaurants
Toast

Findlay restaurants that serve pies

Fern Cafe image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fern Cafe

452 E Sandusky St., Findlay

Avg 4.3 (421 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie$3.59
More about Fern Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Dougie John's Pizza

106 S Main St, Findlay

Avg 5 (356 reviews)
Takeout
10" Honey Pie$9.95
If you like spicy and sweet try our new Honey Pie. Double Cup n' Char pepperonis placed on top of the cheese. Mike's hot honey drizzle w/ a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes.
12" Honey Pie$12.75
If you like spicy and sweet try our new Honey Pie. Double Cup n' Char pepperonis placed on top of the cheese. Mike's hot honey drizzle w/ a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes.
Honey Pie Flat Bread$9.95
If you like spicy and sweet try our new Honey Pie. Double Cup n' Char pepperonis placed on top of the cheese. Mike's hot honey drizzle w/ a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes.
More about Dougie John's Pizza
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Logan's Irish Pub

414 S Main St, Findlay

Avg 4.6 (1088 reviews)
Takeout
SHEPHERDS PIE$15.00
More about Logan's Irish Pub
Pieology image

 

Pieology 8159

1123 W. Trenton Avenue, Findlay

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8159

Browse other tasty dishes in Findlay

Reuben

Macaroni Salad

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Greek Salad

Quesadillas

Chef Salad

Antipasto Salad

Map

More near Findlay to explore

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sylvania

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Rossford

No reviews yet

Willard

No reviews yet

Holland

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston