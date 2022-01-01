Pies in Findlay
Findlay restaurants that serve pies
More about Fern Cafe
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fern Cafe
452 E Sandusky St., Findlay
|Apple Pie
|$3.59
More about Dougie John's Pizza
PIZZA
Dougie John's Pizza
106 S Main St, Findlay
|10" Honey Pie
|$9.95
If you like spicy and sweet try our new Honey Pie. Double Cup n' Char pepperonis placed on top of the cheese. Mike's hot honey drizzle w/ a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes.
|12" Honey Pie
|$12.75
If you like spicy and sweet try our new Honey Pie. Double Cup n' Char pepperonis placed on top of the cheese. Mike's hot honey drizzle w/ a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes.
|Honey Pie Flat Bread
|$9.95
If you like spicy and sweet try our new Honey Pie. Double Cup n' Char pepperonis placed on top of the cheese. Mike's hot honey drizzle w/ a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes.
More about Pieology 8159
Pieology 8159
1123 W. Trenton Avenue, Findlay
|Create Your Own Pie
|$7.95