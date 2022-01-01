Go
Fine Creek Brewing Co.

A small farm brewery set outside of Richmond Virginia. Taproom has a unique, constantly rotating beer list and a chalkboard menu of house made food.

2425 Robert E Lee Rd • $

Avg 5 (319 reviews)

Virginia Pale Ale$9.00
ABV 5% Stone Fruit . Green Pineapple . Soft Pine . Grapefruit . White Peach
House Saison 4 pack$14.00
4x16oz. cans
ABV 5% Pear . Orchard Fruit . Mild Spice & Clove Character
-10- TOKEN BUNDLE$28.00
10 tokens + WILD & WEIRD POSTER + FINE CREEK STEMMED GLASS
Kaleidoscope of Butterflies DIPA 4 pack$18.00
4x16oz.
ABV 8% Ripe Tropical Fruit . Candied Lime . Mango & Peach Gummies
Protoscience IPA 4 pack$16.00
4x16oz. cans
ABV 7.3% Orange . Papaya . Mild Grapefruit . Full Mouthfeel . RIch Fruity Character
Brick - Embroider$25.00
Fine Creek Embroidery. Brass adjustable strap-back.
Dolphin Dance West Coast IPA Crowler$11.00
ABV 6.7% Aromas of Dried Fruit and Piney Spice . Grapefruit . Crisp Finish
Chestnut Honey Brown Ale Crowler$11.00
ABV 6.2% Brewed w. Italian Chestnut Honey / The Elysium Honey Co. Floral & Honey Forward Aromatics . Ripe Fig Notes . Fruity . Herbal . Nutty
-5- TOKEN BUNDLE$15.00
5 tokens + WILD & WEIRD POSTER
Norwegian Raw IPA Crowler$11.75
ABV 6.8% Grapefruit . Pithy Bitterness . Orange Zest . Crisp Dry Finish
2425 Robert E Lee Rd

Powhatan VA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
