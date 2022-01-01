Fine Creek Brewing Co.

10 tokens + WILD & WEIRD POSTER + FINE CREEK STEMMED GLASS

WILD + WEIRD take 5. This year we hope to have even more breweries than last year, with wilder and funkier beer. We love to use this as a chance to highlight barrel aged, wild, funky and or sour beers. The complexity and unpredictability of these mixed fermentation ales keep bringing us back for more.

We will be offering 4oz. & 10oz. pours of these festival beers. 1 token for 4oz. pours, 2 tokens for 10oz. pours. Tokens redeemable ONLY Saturday April 23rd and Sunday April 24th. Tokens can be pre-purchased, or at the festival the day of, no tickets needed for entry.

