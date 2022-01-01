Go
Fine Folk Pizza

PIZZA

11300 Lindbergh Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1205 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni Swirl Rolls
Pepperoni rolled up in our artisan dough with our signature garlic sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned with a Parmesan-parsley blend, cut into pinwheels, and served with a side of marinara
Folk Art Pizza
Topped with our homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese. Choose up to 4 toppings for one set price! (Select toppings)
16" Regular Cheese Pizza$17.00
Topped with our homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you like. Perfect for two hungry people or three light eaters.
10" Regular Cheese Pizza$9.00
Topped with our homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you like. Perfect for 1 person.
The Carne
A meat-lover’s pizza!
Homemade marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, meatball, and fresh basil.
Ricotta Lovers
Ricotta, Fine Folk premier mozzarella blend, fresh basil, and lightly brushed with our signature fresh roasted garlic sauce. White pizza has never been this good.
Yo' Paulie
Signature roasted garlic sauce, pepperoni, ricotta, drizzled with chili infused honey, and topped with fresh basil.
3 or More 10" Pizza Special | $10 ea
Now everyone can get what they want with our Personal Pizzas for Everyone Pizza special!
Pay only $10 for any regular, or specialty 10" pizza when you order 3 or more. Upsize to 14” for $5 Ea. Some extra charges may apply depending on selections.
18" Regular Cheese Pizza (Extra Large)$20.00
Topped with our homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese. Add any toppings you like. Perfect for 2-4 people. The biggest pizza size we have.
The Supreme
Homemade marinara, Fine Folk premier mozzarella blend, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, red onion, and mushrooms.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

11300 Lindbergh Blvd

Fort Myers FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

