Fine Folk

transforming the dining room at Union Special Bread into a full-service restaurant, Wednesday thru Saturday from five to nine.

2409 Crabtree BLVD #101

Popular Items

SEVEN O' CLOCK$80.00
THESE ARE TICKETS FOR NEW YEARS EVE ONLY!!
PLEASE MENTION ANY DIETARY RESTRICTIONS IN THE NOTES!!
1lb KOFTA (LAMB w/ SHEEP CASING)$10.00
NO-SO-CLASSIC SAUSAGE MADE WITH CUMIN, FENNEL SEED, AND RED WINE
please select 12/23 as your pickup date!!
fully cooked! sold by the pound!
FIVE O' CLOCK$80.00
THESE ARE TICKETS FOR NEW YEARS EVE ONLY!!
PLEASE MENTION ANY DIETARY RESTRICTIONS IN THE NOTES!!
GOV'T CHEESEBURGER$16.00
seeded bun.two patties.gov't cheese.shredduce.onion.special saus.pickles
side o' salt & malt vinegar chips
Naragansett Hi Neighbor Tallboy$4.00
1lb BRATWURST (PORK w/ HOG CASING)$10.00
CLASSIC GERMAN SAUSAGE MADE WITH NARANGANSETT
please select 12/23 as your pickup date!!
fully cooked! sold by the pound!
Vernors$3.00
FRIES$6.00
1lb CHEVALATTA (PORK & LAMB w/ SHEEP CASING)$10.00
CLASSIC ITALIAN ROPE SAUSAGE WITH PARSLEY & GRANA PADANO
please select 12/23 as your pickup date!!
fully cooked! sold by the pound!
ADULT-KIDS BURGER$12.00
seeded bun.two patties.gov't cheese.
side o' salt & malt vinegar chips
Location

RALEIGH NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
